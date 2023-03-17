Valorant: Riot will not accept sponsorship from bookmakers in the competitive

For regional leagues, the sponsorship of betting houses for the teams and tournaments will remain prohibited by the regulations.

After several days of speculation about the plans of Riot Games to change the regulations, the developer seems to put an end to the rumors. Well, the organization will continue without accepting the sponsorship of the betting houses for the teams.

A couple of days ago, the Turkish portal sporkolik published that the developer planned to admit the sponsorship of online sportsbooks for the teams of the competitive Valorant. This in view of the start of the new franchise system for the Regional leagues.

🚨 Esporkolik’e gelen bilgilere göre Riot Games yakın dönemde takımların VALORANT özelinde bahis markalarıyla işbirliği yapmasına izin verecek. pic.twitter.com/7klKusQwoO — Esporkolik (@esporkolik) March 15, 2023

Riot Games does not plan to accept bookmakers as sponsors of the teams for the competitive Valorantas reported by freelance journalist Max Katz. The developer will continue to “evaluate all opportunities that offer safe and meaningful experiences that best support the growth of our global esports ecosystem.”

Although in the CS:GO and Dota 2 scene the sponsorship of bookmakers is allowed, both for the teams and the organizers. But in the case of Valorant Champions Tour, the regulation prohibits it along with brands of weapons, alcoholic beverages and prescription drugs.

