VALORANT Rising Day 8 live

one0 teams and a single goal: the playoffs. In the direct of day 8 of the Rising of VALORANT of the LVP, another 5 games of the regular phase will take place full of emotion. Team Queso and KPI Gaming, leaders with six victories, will try to maintain their position as the best teams in the league against two teams of different levels. At least paying attention to this season.

On the one hand, Team Queso will face UCAM Tokiers, fifth ranked (tied with Falcons) with 4 wins and two losses; the Murcians, who have had their ups and downs, have proven to be a complicated team, so it could be one of the most outstanding matches of the day.

VALORANT Rising Live

For his part, KPI starts as the undisputed favorite, since his rival will be Movistar Riders. The riders, who are not having a good season, occupy ninth place along with Ramboot and AYM Esports; They are the three worst teams in the competition -at the moment- with a single victory, although you never know.

Especially if we take into account that they still have a chance to qualify. For now 7 of 18 games have been played and the middle part of the table is quite tight; there are still options. Quite a few, in fact. A Falcons vs. Ramboot stumble would turn the standings a bit upside down on the bottom half. Even more so if Riders or AYM manage to overcome their respective rivals.

Be that as it may, it seems complicated, since the most prominent profiles in the competition are already taking shape. Highlights B1sk, one of the fittest players so far, and Guardy. The first is in the ranks of KPI, while the second does the same in Falcons. Curiously, in Team Queso we did not find any particularly outstanding player in the form of weekly MVPs, but the general performance of the team has been quite good.