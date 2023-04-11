VALORANT skins that change depending on the side of the map

VALORANT is about to receive a series of skins that are causing a sensation in social networks. From time to time, Riot Games presents us with the new cosmetics that they will implement in the shooter. And this time he has to talk about the arrival of a series of weapons that aim to be incredible. his name is Black Market and will be available from April 12th.

Through a video, the developer herself has shown how these aspects will look like in the video game. They will be available in bulldog, vandal, classical and they will arrive accompanied by a new butterfly knife. Each weapon will have a unique look and the most special thing is that they will change depending on which side we are on, attacking or defending.

Change of side // Change of design. Black Market’s Bulldog, Vandal, Marshal, Classic, and Melee Butterfly Knife skins all have unique looks depending on whether you’re on the defending or attacking side. The package will arrive at the store on 04/12 🛒 pic.twitter.com/VC7yfzcfgW — VALORANT (@VALORANTes) April 10, 2023

Black Market, the new skins from VALORANT that look spectacular

As we can see in this fragment, all the weapons of this bundle will have a resemblance to the appearance of those of Counter-Strike. We find ourselves facing real weapons as a FAMESthe glock or a AK-47. Of course comments on the design of these weapons and their similarity to the Counter-Strike They have not taken long and we can see it in the responses of the tweet from VALORANT.

As they show us, are skins of VALORANT will change shape depending on whether we are on one side or the other. In this way it seems that we will have two completely different aspects in relation to the side in which we find ourselves. This is something that had not yet been seen in the video game and that has caused surprise. Despite all the comments about its similarity to other titles, it seems that the players are delighted with the result and surely a few decide to get this package.

As pointed out some time ago, this type of bundles they are not easy to bring to life and sometimes they take months to design these concepts.

