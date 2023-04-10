Valorant sparks controversy over its similarity to CS:GO in its new skins

Valorant released a new set of weapons called the Black Market, which sparked controversy due to its similarity to CS:GO weapons.

Since the arrival of the Riot Games shooter, both games have entered into an eternal debate about which is the best in its category and the controversy continues. This Monday, the controversy broke out when Valorant revealed its new skin packwhich have a great resemblance to CS:GO weapons. Inspiration or plagiarism? Here at CodigoEsports we tell you everything about this striking situation.

Switch sides // Switch designs. The Bulldog, Vandal, Marshal, Classic, and Black Market Melee weapons have unique Defender and Attacker skins. The package arrives at your store on April 12. pic.twitter.com/vjfhlHUss5 — VALORANT (@VALORANTLATAM) April 10, 2023

Until the release of Valorant in June 2020, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was, without discussion, the most important FPS in the industry. Although the arrival of the Riot game does not mean that it has ceased to be, at least now there is a suitable contender for the throne. Of course, Although the base objective of the game is similar, each one is different in its own way. and that gives them a particular attraction. However, Valorant released a new weapons pack called Black Marketwhich generated controversy for its Similarity to CS:GO weaponry.

In this case, the main feature of these new skins is that change according to the side they are used. Beyond that, the community focused on making weapons on the attacking side look familiar. As you can appreciate, the Vandal is basically an AK-47 and the Classic has a design that resembles the Glock. On the other hand, the Black Market skin of the Bulldog makes it look a lot more like the Famas. This makes sense, since both weapons feature autofire on the first click and burst fire on the alternate click.

Also read: Valorant: Bind will replace Icebox in the competitive map rotation

While the communities for both games were shocked by this, we don’t believe this is plagiarism. Rather, the design of the weapons in the Black Market pack seems to point directly to some kind of homage or inspiration in CS:GO. As we know, Valorant’s skins tend to have a more fanciful aspect, while this one is based on the realistic, the style of the Valve shooter.