Valorant: Surprise, surprise, 100 Thieves dominates the series against Evil Genius and sends it to the bottom of the VCT Americas table

Closing the second week of clashes within the VCT Americas we only have one duel left between two teams that seek not to stay at the bottom of the table, evil genius was caught last week losing their matchup while 100 thieves he seeks to redeem himself in order to find a victory that leaves them in a more comfortable position within the tournament.

Starting on a map Haven with things fairly even seeing both squads not giving up space between each round scoring a 6-6 tie for each, in the second half of the match we would see a positive reaction from the thieves squad that would help them take some consequent rounds thanks to a cryo that shows a great impact within the match to be able to take the first map.

The second brawl would take place in Ice box selected by the thieves, taking an important advantage in this scenario where we would have a bang that he would be hitting every shot he fired to leave his teammates in numerical superiority leaving things favorable with a 9-3, the second half of the map would have the pace set for the thieves with several favorable rounds for them and stay with the confrontation along with the series on your side.

Concluding with a 2-0 result in favor of 100 thieves which places it within the average score of the tournament, with all this we have the results of this week in the Americas league, thanks to this series the EG squad will accompany KRU at the bottom of the table while the thieves will be able to stay in the top average accompanying other of its rivals in this position, the most surprising thing is that the top of the table is dominated by two of the 3 Brazilian teams that compete, which shows that the region continues to be very dominant.