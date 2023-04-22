Valorant: The “Arcade” skin pack will be the most expensive yet

The Radiant Entertainment System skin collection is Arcade-themed and will arrive in Valorant as the most expensive in history.

The tactical shooter of Riot Games will receive a new collection soon and the community is very anxious for his arrival after seeing the progress. In this case, it is the “Arcade” skin pack, which will actually arrive in Valorant under the name of Radiant Entertainment System. Here at CodigoEsports we tell you everything about this pack, including its price and your departure date.

From the sideboard to the sofa, and now to your collection! Find out how our celebration of retro gaming and one of VALORANT’s most ambitious skin lines came to be: Radiant Entertainment System. pic.twitter.com/AUjl0BJ3Lu — VALORANT (@VALORANTLATAM) April 22, 2023

Unfortunately for us (and our wallets), Riot Games is constantly working on not only updating their game, but also coming out with nice skins. This goes for all their games and, particularly in their shooter, they have something that ends up getting us even though we say we won’t spend any more money. The new pack coming to Valorant is the Radiant Entertainment System, which looks similar to Arcade skins in LoL. In fact, most people choose to call it that, given their familiarity with the MOBA. This collection will be available in-game starting April 25.

This is how the Radiant Entertainment System skins will look like

As we can appreciate, the new skins in the collection will be for the Bulldog, Ghost, Operator and the Phantom. However, we can also note that there will be three variantswhich will have a different finisher each. Even, the three variants will also have a different knife. In the words of Riot Games, these are the “most ambitious” designs that Valorant will receive to date. For all this that we mentioned before, it is that we can intuit first that the skins will not be cheap at all and Here we leave you the price list.

Price Radiant Entertainment System skins

Complete Package: 11,900 PV

Per weapon: 2975 VP

Knife/Melee: 5950 VP

Pendant: 475 VP

Spray: 375 HP

375 PV Card

In short, this skin pack arrives at Valorant as the most expensive in history And it’s totally understandable. Riot Games likes to attack our pocket by appealing to nostalgia, and if not look at that excellent detail of the Operator when inspecting the weapon.