Valorant: The champion prevails in the league, LOUD defeats Fury and takes first place in VCT Americas

The last date of confrontations within the Americas League took place with a quite interesting duel for the first place in the table, the battle between loud in view of Rage will give rise to the team that is consolidated as the best in the tournament so far, the battle between two Brazilian teams showed great quality from both squads to be able to take the win to the bag.

LOUD VS Fury

Starting with a map Split where we see both squads show a great quality of play with a very even situation from the first minutes of the game with a blades that manages to get the advantage in losses but puts a 6-6, in the change of sides the strength of the current champions was present to be able to punish their opponents on several occasions to be able to take the first point of the series.

Going to the second scenario we see a Ice box where Loud’s squad takes control of things with quite aggressive plays with a blades that manages to create several opportunities to make it 8-4 on the scoreboard, the second half on the defending side we saw a fairly solid Loud team that manages to easily take the rounds from their side to be able to end the match on their side with a 13-4.

Finishing the series with a tremendous 2-0 well executed by the squad of loud who are crowned with the top of the table showing that they are still the rival to beat within the league, with this result we have things settled this week but the teams will have to work during these days to be able to move things within the league table of this tournament.