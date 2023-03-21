Valorant: The community criticizes Riot for the Game Changers Championship 2023

Valorant’s competitive is preparing to start with all its next stage, including the division of women and other discriminated genders in esports. However, the entry efforts of Riot Games seem to be enough for the community that criticized the developer for the quotas and the capacity of the headquarters for the Game Changers Championship 2023.

The developer would have announced the news of its new edition of the Championship VCT Game Changers 2023 in which it will bring together eight teams to compete in the championship in So Paulo, Brazil. Let’s remember that last year the championship was held in Berlin and had G2 Gozen as the first world champions of Valorant.

The 2023 edition of the Game Changers Championship will take place in So Paulo, Brazil. %uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 The event will take place from November 28 to December 3 at the Riot Studios which can host around 150 spectators. %uD83D%uDD17 https://t.co/ck0M6S07zb —Liquipedia VALORANT (@LiquipediaVAL) March 20, 2023

After the announcement, Riot Games It was harshly criticized for keeping the same eight slots as last year, despite the growth of the women’s competitive scene. This growth of the inclusive scene in the last year made more than one hope that Riot would increase the number of participants for the 2023 edition of the event, but this did not happen.

The community reacted and many players also commented on the place chosen to host the event: the CBLoL Arena, which has a capacity of only 150 people.

Several players, coaches and professionals from the scene have expressed their general discontent with the decision made by the developer on their social networks. Brazil questioned that the region currently has only one representative since the event could host 12 participants, thus being able to grant 2 places to each country.

Table of places for Game Changers

Director of Global Esports He came out to respond to the criticism, alleging that the capacity of the chosen venue is the right place for the event. “We’re not trying to grow the Game Changers Championship to the size of Masters and Champions. We want women to play in Masters and Champions.”

The event will take place in So Paulo, with the presence of the public at the CBLOL Arena between November 28 and December 3. Finally, Riot He promised more details about the qualifying circuits of each region that will participate in the world tournament at the end of the year.