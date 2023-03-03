Valorant: The dream of a region ends, the Leviathan squad falls to NAVI in the LOCK-IN

One day that could be all or nothing for LATAM because the only representative left is Leviathan who has a confrontation against one of the favorite teams of the tournament Natus VincereBoth squads have been quite solid during the event but it is a difficult duel for both sides where only one can get ahead in the competition that is taking place.

Starting on a map Ascent selected by the sea dragon squad seeking to show his aggressive style that in the first half looks quite even, the match gets complicated with a Shao The one who stands out with his plays to score a 6-6, during the second half of the match we have the European team shows a solid step to take several rounds on his side making a difference but the Latinos respond in good shape, despite that the game would end for NAVI with a 13-10.

The second map would be a Fracture that would look interesting because the Europeans showed great handling on the attacking side with a Suygetsu that shows a brutal superiority on several occasions to be able to help the entries of his team that leaves things at 11-1, during the second half of the match the reaction of the levianeta is present to respond in the round of pistols but the difference was abysmal with a minimal margin of error where NAVI’s response would be to end the game with a 13-2.

After these maps we see that Leviathan’s squad ends up falling before the power of NAVI With a 2-0, LATAM’s participation ends in this tournament but with a great performance, on the other hand, the Europeans show their great strength to be able to finish an important game for them that catapults them as one of the four best teams in the event. and now they have to face the search for the championship.