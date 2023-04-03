Valorant: The first day of action of VCT Americas concludes with the victory of the Sentinels and the fall of the KRU

A new day full of action in the VCT Americas where teams prepare to debut on the first day of action within the tournament, the strongest teams from NA, Brazil and LATAM They face each other in a tournament format to be able to demonstrate their best skills against their opponents, in a best-of-three format for each of the matches that will give them the opportunity to take the lead in the table.

Sentinels VS 100 Thieves

Beginning with the confrontation of Sentinels in view of 100 thieves starting on a map Fracture where the action starts intensely from the first rounds in favor of the sentinels with a Zekken which gives good opportunities to take 7-5, in the second half both teams had good opportunities to score rounds but it would be Tenz who would bring out his ability with Jett to take the first map. During the second confrontation we have Split where things became very similar with a 7-5 marked again in the first half in favor of Sentinels, in the second half the defense of the thieves would give them the possibility of sending the match to overtime with a Asuna that he would achieve several key casualties that they sent when deciding. In Ascent we see a more marked battle because it is a map that is better known by both teams but bang It would be the one that wreaked havoc to take the 8-4 in favor of the thieves, in the change of sides the Sentinels attack would have great power to overtime command the battle with a Tenz that manages to be key to taking the confrontation.

fury vs kru

During the second series we have a battle between Rage against KRU Esports which starts on a map of Split that looks pretty even from the first rounds seeing both teams show their skills to leave 6-6, in the second half we see things very similar but it would be the aggressiveness of Khalil on the defending side the one that gives them the advantage in a close match of 13-11. Going to Ascent the attack proposed by the Brazilian squad is that it manages to make them stand out with a 7-5, the second half would be more dangerous with a very solid Brazilian defense that left the Latino team in a bad position with a Khalil who knows how to play Omen and punishes his opponents on several occasions to close the map 13-5.

Closing the first day of clashes within the Americas tournament where we have a great sample of the work done by the four squads that played but only Sentinels and Fury they manage to win to be able to take the first points of the tournament that leave them more comfortable within the table in this first week, now they will have to see how the following clashes of their rivals go to prepare for the following duels.