Valorant: The green wave floods the northern region, Six Karma is crowned the champion of the first split of the VCL North

A day full of emotions within the competitive field of Valorant within the LATAM region, a battle between two teams from the North that have given great performance throughout the tournament to get to this point, the squad of Fusion He has been giving a lot to talk about in this competition and now he has to face Six Karma a team that had a fall to the lower bracket.

Starting on the map Lotus both squads started quite strong but it would be the strength of the fusionette that would show the most focus in this match with a Virtyy causing a large number of favorable rounds for them placing the score at 9-3, in the second half Fusion’s attack was very effective to be able to finish things quickly and take the first point.

Moving on to the second scenario we have a map of Haven where both squads look more couples in the confrontation with a phoenix that stands solid with a Killjoy in defense that does a great job giving it 7-5, for the change of sides we see a very good response from the green wave that manages to remain comfortable in the rounds to be able to finish and tie the series.

In the third map we see Fracture with a fairly solid start for Fusion who manage to take the lead in rounds thanks to the work of Darker that puts things favorable with a 9-3, in the second half we see reactions from both sides to be able to look for the possibility of turning the match around but the strength of mited denies 6K to take the lead.

Just one point away from achieving victory for Fusion we see a battle in Ascent with both teams using a mirror composition, in the first half we see a well-placed defense from mited which gives Fusion the opportunity to score a 7-5, in the second part the green wave manages to gain enough strength to Fresht He would be the one with the baton with his Jett to get several kills that give him the opportunity to take the match in favor of 6K.

With only one map to define the champion we arrive at Split with a Six Karma team starting on the defending side having very good chances thanks to the display of skill from Fresht who manages to stop the rivals with his Raze to score 8-4, in the change of sides we see both teams showing a great game, commanding until the last rounds but the ability of bandicoot victory would be the key.

After 5 very intense maps by both teams, the champion of the first split was defined, the team of Six Karma manages to take a difficult series against Fusion to become the VCL North champion, a battle that showed the great quality of both teams but it would be the green wave squad that would win the final victory and now they will have to prepare to defend his title.