Valorant: The map that will be removed from the competitive rotation to add Bind

Riot has already confirmed that Bind will enter Valorant’s rotation in the next Act, which has filled many fans of the shooter with joy. For this they will remove a current map, and the decision that the company has made has also left many players happy, especially in the competitive one.

Some arrive and others leave. For a few months now, Valorant’s policy regarding maps is that if a new map comes in, or one with new changes, one must come out of the current competitive rotation. And with Bind’s next arrivalone of the ones currently in it must stay in the fridge for some time to receive adjustments.

Speaking of refrigerator and cold, and never better said, the map that will leave this map pool is Ice box. This map has received several changes since its release, but it still has several problems that do not make it as enjoyable compared to others. What’s more, professional players such as Mixwell, who is a member of Team Heretics, commented that Icebox was his least favorite map, largely because it has a very flat meta and hardly offered a variety of agents.

When will these changes take place?

The company itself has given the exact date on which we will see Bind in action again and it will be On April 25, on the occasion of the arrival of a new Act in Valorant, and the day on which the Night Market that you have in your account will end a priori. It must be remembered that it can happen just like the night market and enter on April 26 first thing in the morning, so between those two days Icebox will leave the rotation for a few weeks.

If you still don’t know what adjustments they are going to make to Bind to bring it back, these are the changes they are going to make to this map set in a desert landscape: