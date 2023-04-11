Valorant: The return of Bind and changes to Sova in patch 6.07

Following the revamp, Bind returns to Valorant in patch 6.07, accompanied by some tweaks to Sova’s abilities.

The new version of Riot Games’ tactical shooter will bring back one of the most missed maps by the entire community. This Friday, Valorant officially launched the patch notes 6.07 and I get the bind rework, along with some changes to Sova. In addition, this update will also include some agent updates regarding the interface indicators.

As usual, Riot Games continues to work on keeping its FPS in the best possible state, be it from balance or content innovation. For this reason, the constant updates are present and the most recent one brings the return of a map much loved by the community. In this case, We are talking about Bind, which comes renewed to Valorant in this patch 6.07. However, these are not the only changes that there will be, since Sova will also undergo some small modifications. Anyway, let’s start with the renewal of Bind, which will enter the map rotation through Icebox.

Binding Changes

At this point, there are two things to keep in mind. The first is that Bind will be available in version 6.07 for all modes except competitive. This will be so that players can get used to the new Bind and se will be able to play in ranked from 6.08. The other issue is that here we will review the most important details, if you want to see all the renewed aspects, go to this link.

The teleporter exit will now be next to Bath of A

Added a barrel to Site A that will allow you to see the Corta area when standing on it.

This is how the Radianite boxes will look like in Site A from now on

Tweaks to Sova

All changes occur in Seeker Projectile (E) Updated the ability to appear correctly when playing with Luminosity turned off Updated the visual effects of said ability’s scan to make them more visible while traversing the world Its size has been increased in order to more correctly represent its detection area. This will not affect any line-up and there will be no change to the collision trajectory-



Interface Indicators

Queen : Removed the yellow indicator from La Mirada (C)

: KAY/O : Added a critical danger indicator to FRAG/mentation (C)

: Skye : Removed the yellow indicator from Seekers (X)

: killjoy : Removed the yellow indicator from Alarmabot (E)

: Chamber: We remove the yellow Registered Trademark indicator (C)



Ultimately, the most important thing about this update is that Bind is back and will replace Icebox in the competitive map rotation, although that won’t happen until the next patch. If you want to stay up to date with Valorant news, continue visiting CódigoEsports.