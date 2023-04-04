Valorant: The roar of Leviathan resounds with a victory on the third date of VCT Americas

With a third day of contention within the VCT Americas We have great squads competing, the last two rookie teams in the tournament are fighting to dominate the table, now the battle between Leviathan in view of N.R.G. It starts with a best of three that can give the best of either of the two squads, the two teams have been great exponents in the competition and now they have to face each other in this event.

Leviathan VS RNG

Starting on a map Pearl where the NA team begins taking the lead in the contest by showing a pretty good superiority but the response of the Latinos resounds throughout the stadium by managing to score a 6-6 thanks to key plays by mazinoin the second half we had very even rounds on both sides to have the minimum difference between the two teams but it would be the levianeta that could settle things with a great force of 13-11.

Going to the map Lotus we see a Leviathan team show a different face within the match by having a tacolilla more comfortable than in the first map and getting early casualties to leave their opponents in a better position to put the 8-4 on the defending side, in the change of sides things would be favorable for the sea dragon who managed to conquer their rivals in each consequent round, thus achieving the end of the series.

After seeing two very interesting maps with the squad of Leviathan Coming out as the winner of the match, a first map that was quite even for both sides but the Latinos come out better off this scenario while in the second things were very favorable for them, now the levianeta team gets their first point to be able to remain in the first places of the table and that they wait for the next date to continue giving what to talk about.