Valorant: The start of the second VCL split is approaching, the North and South teams are ready to compete

After having a season full of action within the LCV things are back to normal with the start dates of the second split ready, the following week we will have the start of this tournament with great contenders looking to take maximum glory within the contention to obtain the most points in the face of what lies ahead. it would be promo/relegation.

A new opportunity that arose for the competitive Valorant squads that play in the LATAM region, the start of the competitive year gave a great change for all the teams that have had the opportunity to climb within this area, let’s remember that this Competition has given a lot to talk about with the great confrontations that we have seen.

Now this new split will have duels both in the North and in the South that will give much greater prominence to the competitors seeking victory, starting on April 26 with the duels in the upper part of the continent and on the 27th with the confrontations of the lower part, the regular phase ends on May 16 and 17 respectively to determine the teams that go to the playoffs.

The great duels that will be lived in the LCV They are already agreed and the teams are just waiting for the tournament to start to show that they are the best in the regions, let’s remember that in this event there are many things at stake to determine which squads will be looking for the classification to the main league where they compete the best of the regions but it is a first step for the next stage to be able to dominate LATAM in the best way.