Valorant: The three agents you must master if you want to get out of Hierro

Valorant’s competitive mode is the most used and demanded by players of this shooter Riot Games tactician. In it you will measure yourself against several opponents online and you can play with up to four other friends, with the goal of reaching the thirteenth round before them.

The game will put you, depending on your performance on the maps, in one rank or another, from Iron to Radiant. In today’s article we will focus on the former, since they are the players with the “lowest level” and who can use this type of advice to climb positions in the lobby. Then We will tell you which three agents you should play the most with to have a better chance of winning, and which ones you should avoid using at all costs.

Raze, Reyna and Killjoy are your indicated agents

The three champions that you must use to raise elo in Valorant are:

killjoy race Queen

The controller is the most broken agent at the moment in Valorant and this is reflected in the entire ladder and range of ranks in the game. Its grenades are deadly and its turret can help you spot enemies without exposing yourself. In addition, the Blockade will also cause you to cause chaos and therefore win an area with some ease.

As for the duelists, the reason is simple. With Raze you can do a lot of damage without having a good aim and clear angles with his site-breaking abilities. Secondly, Reyna has a very strong potential to lead her team and if you are one of those who shoots well, you will have many resources to hide, heal when you are at no health and load the final very quickly.

On the other hand, champions like Yoru and Kay/o are the worst for Hierros. It must be taken into account that these champions have some difficult mechanics to execute, and if you add to this that you need to communicate as much as possible with the players to use the flash, for example, it makes it even more difficult to exploit the qualities of these two agents.

This is reflected in the win stats, less than 48%. To close this triennium of agents that we advise against playing in these elos, we also have to put Harbor in the bag. The last champion that has arrived in Valorant has not had the expected acceptance, and if he often has no place at high ranks, we do not want to imagine ourselves at lower levels.

Font: