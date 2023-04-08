Valorant: This is how the second day of Gamechangers matchday 4 was lived, Sunxet surprises and Firepower dominates the North

Second date this week with two very intense series between the North and South teams in gamechangersDuring the past weeks we have seen great battles of the squads and this time we have to see the possibility of important movements within the table that give it changes, the four squads that are playing on this day are looking for points tooth and nail.

9z Team VS Sunxet Club

Beginning with the duel 9z team in view of Sunxet Club on a map of Haven where the attack of the purple squad is very solid, marking a large number of rounds on their side with syuz showing his power to make it 8-4, in the second half Sunxet’s ability shines in his attack, having a positive reaction from hinata who manages to make the difference in the rounds to leave the 13-10 victory. Going to Ascent chosen by SC where it shows because it is their selection with a very good defensive side thanks to the information and the bullets it hits McFly to leave the 9-3, in the change of sides they did not let the purple squad do anything due to the fast entries of hinata that give them the space to take the 13-4 victory.

Firepower VS Fusion

The second contest would be fire power against Fusion Esports on a map of Ascent that gives good rounds by the current champions of the North who show their power with the Viper of mmonch who denies their opponents by scoring 8-4, the second half was very busy with both teams showing good rounds, however, icamii It would be the one that will make the difference with its smoke to leave the 13-8 victory. In the second scenario we are going to Lotus where things would be very different due to the dominance that was shown from the first minutes in favor of Firepower that on the attacking side they looked very comfortable with the entries of ivy which give it 11-1, the change of sides would not be beneficial for Fusion since the aggressiveness of their rivals would leave them in a better position with the series in their favor.

With two series of two maps that were tilted but only two squads we have the victory of Sunxet Club in the south with a result that puts them tied for second place, on the other hand the squad of fire power remains in first place in the North, with two more matches for this week the table may have interesting movements to determine the end of the day.