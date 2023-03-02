Valorant VCT 2023: Today the Lock//In semifinal stage will begin for a place in the Grand Final – Matches and how to watch them

Lock//In Sao Paulo 2023 starts its engines to begin the final stage of the competition in Valorant. Every detail in this note!

Only 3 matches left for us to meet a new champion in Valorant! He VTC 2023 that is currently disputed in the lands of Sao Paulo, Brazil will start the semifinals of the Lock//In 2023 initially with the cross between LOUD vs. XRD and later they will do the same NaVi vs. fnatic.

From what is established by Riot Gamesfrom this thursday 2 until the Saturday March 4 we will have a match every day, where during the beginning of the weekend we will have the Grand finale of the Lock//In of Valorant. For now, the clash between the teams of the alpha group would have the following regular members of the rosters.

The Brazilian team of LOUD is the only team America that remains in competition and would form with aspas, less, cauanzin and tuyz of Brazil next to the captain sadhaknative of Argentina. On the other side will be XRD with a squad composed entirely of South Koreans with stax, RB, Zest, BuZz, MaKo and Foxy9.

Now the Omega Group will also provide a finalist. This table will have the particularity that they will already know which team is waiting for them in the Grand finale because it will only be played tomorrow. For his part, NaVi will form again with ANGE1, cNed, Suygetsu, Shao and Zyppanthe same roster who beat so much KRÜ like Leviathan in the previous phases of Lock//In and fnatic will seek to expand its legacy as an organization of esports next to Boaster, Derke, Alfajer, Leo, Chronicle and a variant on kamyk.

In addition, the matches will change the current format and will go to play the best of 5 mapsalthough the direct elimination. Once the finalists are defined, both will meet next Saturday at the Ginásio do Ibirapueravenue that will house the closure of the Lock//in 2023 of Valorant and that he will see the winner take the sum of $100,000.

As a complement, below you will find the defining schedule for the semifinals and Grand Final of the first major competitive tournament of Valorant in 2023:

Thursday 2/3 – Semifinal – Alpha Group: LOUD (BRA) vs. XRD (COR) – 2:00 p.m.



Friday 3/3 – Semifinal – Omega Group: NaVi (UKR) vs. Fnatic (ENG) – 2:00 p.m.



Saturday 4/3 – Grand Finale: LOUD/DRX vs. NaVi/Fnatic – 2:00 p.m.



I lived the last games of the Valorant Champions Tour 2023: Lock//In Sao Paulo through the official channels of Youtube and twitch from the video game Riot Games. Lastly, all the times surveyed correspond to Argentina and you will be able to check the results through the Web of geek culture. Who is your main candidate for glory?

Share it with whoever you want