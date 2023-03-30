Valorant VCT Americas, what you should know about the regional tournament

Everything is ready for the initial whistle in the VCT Americasthe most important videogame championship Valorant in the region.

From the official headquarters of Riot Games, the video game developer, in the United States, the 10 best teams from North America, Brazil and Latin America will compete for the only three passes to the Valorant Master (in Tokyo) and the Valorant Champions (United States).

What you should know about the competition

The event will be played from April 1 to May 28 between the following 10 teams:

North America: 100 Thieves, Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, NRG and Sentinels.

Latin America: KRU Esports (three Chileans, one Colombian and one Argentine), Leviathan (four Chileans and one Argentine)

Brazil: FURIA Esports, LOUD, MIBR

From April 1 to May 20, teams will play in a group stage in best-of-3 matches.

KRU Esports will play in his debut on April 1 against FURIA at 5 in the afternoon. Leviathan He will do the same on day 3 at 2 in the afternoon against NRG.

The six best teams will go to the PlayOffs, a phase that will be played from May 23 to 28.

The top three teams will advance to the global tournaments (Valorant Master Tokyo in June and Valorant Champions Los Angeles in August) against the best league teams from EMEA, Pacific, and China.

The seven teams that do not qualify will still have one last chance with the Last Chance Qualifier in July.

against the pressure

RPP Noticias was present at a press conference in Leviathan headed by Cristóbal “Torito” Quintana, Team Manager, and Ignacio Peleretegui, sports psychologist.

The team’s representatives answered the outlet about the possible pressure the group feels for being one of the favorites to win one of the three places in the international tournaments awarded by the VCT Americas.

“Within what a player’s job is, it is everything that represents the in-game and part of sports, and also how it relates to the outside. This not only includes the fans or what is expected of the team, but also the pressure”, says Peleretegui.

“Fortunately, the work we’ve been doing since Day 1 makes the impact minimal. They have a very good handling of the pressure that can be generated from the outside and there is so much work with sports – the boys have one of the strictest routines in sports performance in the entire league: reviews, training, personal readings, psychology sessions, appearance nutritious and even leisure-, that when these things related to the outside happen, I would almost tell you that they go unnoticed or go off on a tangent. We are very focused on what we have to do, ”he adds.

Likewise, both team members agreed on a common goal: “We do not have short aspirations: we want to be the best team in the world. Our work is geared towards that.”

