Valorant: VCT Americas will start tomorrow with Leviatán and KRÜ in search of glory – Format, teams and more

The best Valorant teams will be present at the VCT Americas in the city of Los Angeles, USA. Everything you need to know, here!

There is only one day left until April I arrived and this fourth month of 2023 will bring us the beginning of VCT Americasthe maximum competition for our region in the circuit Valorant. From Saturday April 1, 10 teams (where they stand out Leviathan and KRÜ) will fight for the rankings at VCT Champions 2023 and also to Tokyo Masters.

For now, the contest organized by Riot Games based in Los Angeles Californiawill have as participating teams 100 Thieves, Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, Sentinels and NRG from USA. On the other hand, we have LOUD, MiBR and FURIA of Brazil. Finally we will have Leviathan and KRÜ as representatives of Argentina and Chile.

As for the Format of the VCT Americas, the regular phase will develop over 8 weeks with meetings at best of 3 maps (Bo3). In this, the best 6 squads will access to the Playoffswhich are expected to start near the May 23, 2023while the last 4 teams They will be eliminated from the tournament.

Without further ado, here are the matches and schedules of the Week 1adapted to the time zone of Argentina:

VCT Americas – Week 1: Saturday April 1: Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves – 4:00 p.m. KRÜ vs. FURY – 7:00 p.m. Sunday 2/4: LOUD vs. MiBR – 4:00 p.m. Evil Geniuses vs. Cloud9 – 7:00 p.m. Monday 3/4: Leviathan vs. NRG – 4:00 p.m.



Furthermore, once the regular phasethe Playoffs they will grant 3 seats to the VCT Champions 2023. This will take place will also be played in The Angelsalthough at a date close to August of this year. In addition, the Top 3 of the VCT Americas of Valorant will win places for the Tokyo Masters that will receive the best 12 teams of the world in June 2023.

Finally, all the matches can be seen live on the official channels of twitch and Youtube of Riot Games. What projection do you estimate for KRÜ and Leviathan?. If you want to know the preparation of the dragon for this important competition, visit our special note with Christopher Quintana alias little bullhe manager of Leviathan.

