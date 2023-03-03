Valorant VCT Lock // In 2023: Today KRÜ and Leviatán will debut together with the start of the Omega Group – How to see them and schedules

During this afternoon the second part of Valorant’s VCT Lock//In will begin with the presence of Leviathan and KRÜ. All the details here!

After having to experience each of the matches of the alpha group until their quarterfinals, finally it will be the turn of the teams of the Omega Group to show what they are made of. As a special fact, today they will play as much Leviathan as KRÜ In representation of Argentina, Chile and South America inside of the VCT Lock//In 2023 of Valorant.

For now, from the other side of the painting they are already waiting in semifinals the squads of LOUD and XRDthe classifieds of the alpha group. It is important to remember that the system you chose Riot Games It is single delete so only a victory keeps the organizations in competition.

However, below you can find the list of matches for the Omega Group of VCT Lock//In 2023 of Valorant with hours adapted to Buenos Aires, Argentina:

Omega Group – Round 1: Wednesday 2/22: Team Liquid (NLD) vs. Team Secret (PHL)- 2:00 p.m. NaVi (UKR) vs. KRÜ (ARG/CHI) – 5:00 p.m. Zeta Vision (JAP) vs. Leviathan (ARG/CHI) – 8:00 p.m. Thursday 2/23: Team Vitality (FRA) vs. Global Esports (IND) – 2:00 p.m. FUT Esports (TUR) vs. Rex Regum Qeon (PHL/IDN) – 5:00 p.m. 100 Thieves (USA) vs. Edward Gaming (CHN) – 8:00 p.m. Friday 2/24: Sentinels (USA) vs. Fnatic (GBR) – 2:00 p.m. T1 (COR) vs. FURY (BRA) – 5:00 p.m.



Based on the information provided, KRÜ will have the second shift of the day as they have to face each other with Natus Vincere. Talking about rosterthe team founded by Kun Aguero would form with Klaus of Argentina, NagZ and Melser direct from Chili, xand and axeddy of Brazil and daveeyswho is the only Colombian in the entire competition.

From the other side, NaVi would date ANGE1 of Ukraine, Shao and Suygetsu on behalf of any country by personal decision, zyppan of Sweden and finally the option in cNednative of Turkey. Meanwhile, after the game of KRÜ will enter Leviathan on stage with his duel in front of Zeta Vision.

He dragon will seek to repeat the excellent 2022 that he had in Valorant with a staff made up of Chileans kiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Mazino and keznit and Nozwerr of Argentina. In turn, the rival of LEV, the japanese of Zeta Visionthey would play with Laz, crow, Dep, SugarZ3ero, TENNN and barce with the intention of advancing in this exciting VCT Lock//In 2023 which houses the city of sao paulo.

Finally, the meetings of the Omega Group You can follow them live for free through the channels of twitch and Youtube of Valorant. Once the end of the round 1the action of VCT Lock//In 2023 will continue from February 25. What are your predictions for today’s matches?

