VALORANT version 6.01, what’s new?

Riot Games released version 6.01 of VALORANT, which brings specific, but relevant changes. After the release of Lotusin this update there are improvements and corrections for this map, taking into account the suggestions proposed by the same community.

For starters, on this map it reduced the volume of the revolving doors as they rotate. Also, there will no longer be an exclusive queue, along with being included in the map rotation for Normal and Competitive.

Regarding the map bug fixes, we have the removal of the impulse vulnerability in the back of Site B, and you can no longer get stuck in the revolving doors, with that we can rest easy while we play.

Also, Breach can now use abilities on both revolving doors, and the destructible door located in Link A now has working vision cones. Finally, the Spike can no longer get lost in the back of Site A and fixed a broken Spike planting point from this same site.

Over the gameplay systemsthe following bugs were fixed:

The third-person visual flash indicator on an Agent’s head was sometimes out of sync with the actual duration of the flash. (For example, Paranoia [Q] of Omen, Curve Flash [Q] of Phoenix).

The Spike would become invisible and when trying to equip it, an error would occur after switching from Defender to Attacker in a Custom Game and picking up the Spike.

A bug that prevented you from planting the Spike after reconnecting to a game where you died while offline.

When using the Marshall rifle, it prevented a full reload between shots if the auto scope was engaged.

Finally, for the corrections of the agents, the Nanoplague of killjoy No longer deals more damage than intended to destructible objects.