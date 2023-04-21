Valorant: Visa joins the pink, the international company becomes the new sponsor of KRÜ Blaze

With the recent events where we see the squads have new support from sponsors to continue developing within the different events and competitions in which they are participating, the search to create new gaming promises is expensive in a certain way but when a squad gives results the brands are beginning to take action on the matter in order to promote and support these young promises.

Through a press release it was announced that the international payment company joins as a sponsor of the women’s team, becoming Visa KRU Blazelooking to create content and new experiences for fans of the pink team, this is a great step for the squad because it has had great achievements since its creation to give the opportunity to new promises in both Valorant and Rocket League.

“We are very happy to partner with KRÜ Esports and expand our sponsorship portfolio by entering the gaming scene. Supporting the women’s team is one more example of our work in favor of equality and the empowerment of women in different areas, such as the increasingly large and important community of gamers in the region “ Luciana Resende, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Latin America and the Caribbean at Visa



“This agreement is a great source of pride for our club and is a clear indicator of the direction in which we are moving forward. We will work to provide our fans with unique content and experiences and, in turn, we will place great emphasis on promoting female representation within the industry, hand in hand with our Visa KRÜ Blaze team.” he claimed Bruno Mazzucchelli, Head Of Marketing at KRÜ.

A great opportunity for the Argentine team that continues to add achievements within the competitive scene in several of the games in which it competes, this addition being a good resource for the pink squad that continues to seek to demonstrate its quality as a team, it is important to note that VISA announced recently its incorporation as a sponsor of the Game Changers and now he is aiming to support teams from the same division.