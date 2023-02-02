Valorant’s LOCK//IN arrives with a new in-game capsule under its arm



One of the biggest Valorant tournaments, LOCK/IN will be held in Sao Paolo starting on January 13



Among the best Valorant teams, three Spaniards: Team Heretics, Giants and KOI

There are a few days left for the start in Sao Paulo of one of the biggest tournaments ever organized in Valorant, the LOCK//INa competition in which the best teams of the Riot Games tactical shooter will face each other and in which three Spanish teams will participate: Team Heretics, Giants and KOI. In full countdown to the start of this competition, next day 13, Riot has announced a exclusive ingame capsule whose benefits will revert to the prize pool for the 32 participating squads, since 50% of the total net collected will be distributed.

The capsule includes a VALORANT-exclusive melee weapon, Mercy, which comes in four different variants. Three of those variants represent a region participating in the tournament (Americas, Pacific and EMEA). The fourth variant refers to the VALORANT Champions Tour. The capsule also includes regional theme cards and a new spray with the phrase “COME ON!”. This capsule will only be available from February 8 to March 7, so it will not return to the shop or Night Market in the future.

All these accessories will support the participating teams in the tournament. This is something that Riot Games already did on the occasion of the VCT Champions 2022, when they raised more than 20 million dollars for the 16 teams qualified for the world finals in Istanbul.

The four variants of MercyRiot Games

The four variants of Mercy are:

VCT Americas (Green Variant)

VCT Pacific (Blue Variant)

VCT EMEA (Purple Variant)

VALORANT Champions Tour (Red Variant)