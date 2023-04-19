Valorant’s most anticipated game mode already has a release date: Riot Games announces the imminent arrival of Premier and the requirements for players – Valorant

When we had barely finished celebrating the first anniversary of Valorantwe found out that Riot Games I planned to launch a new game mode focused on competitive team. A much more ambitious project than it seems that, after almost two years of waiting, finally has a date for its arrival on servers around the world. Premier which is the name of the mode in question, will have its first global testing phase from April 25. Thus, the developers fulfill their promise to allow players around the world to try it on the occasion of the beginning of Act 3 of Episode 6.

Riot Games confirms new details about Premier

The Premier mode tries to democratize the most competitive experience of Valorant . Players will be able to form a team with between five and seven members to compete in a league system exclusive to this game mode. Each team will be assigned one of 20 divisions based on the ranked score (MMR) of the five most skilled members of the squad and each week we will be able to play up to two games against other teams. The results of these clashes will make us earn points with which we will qualify for a final tournament in which different rewards will be available.

The result of the tournament, which will include a map selection and banning system, it will determine our final position in the division that was assigned to us when creating a new team for Premier and hopefully it will be decisive for our promotion in the leagues. However, Riot Games has not yet resolved some specific questions about how to reach the highest divisions. It must be taken into account that this is a first phase of beta and there will still be new tests throughout the month of June. The full launch is scheduled for after the VCT Champions 2023, which will take place in August.

In the future, Valorant Premier will be one of the access routes to the big competitions of the video game From the developer they want to promote a pyramidal structure. The teams will start competing in this game mode, they will be able to ascend to the regional leagues and from there they will have the opportunity to play the big continental tournaments or the world championship. That yes, Riot Games still “is evaluating the exact details of how Premier will be integrated as a path to becoming a professional in the current Valorant esports ecosystem.”



Premier would replace the amateur circuit or would be just below

Requirements and how to play Premier mode

According to the Riot Games statement, there are only three requirements for players who want to play Premier mode. The first and most obvious is that they must be part of a team with between five and seven players. In addition, they must have played at least one qualifying game in any Act (it is not specified if from Episode 6 or earlier) and have carriedor out verification via SMS. Each player will have a phone number associated with their account that, in the event of a sanction, could also be banned.

