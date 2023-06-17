Value for money: 5 powerful party speakers for your (garden) party

At ID.nl we love quality products that don’t cost you top price. Twice a week we find deals within a specific theme. Looking for party speakers for a garden party, barbecue or other festive occasion? Today we looked at five interesting models with a good price-quality ratio.

JBL Party Box 310

Do you want good sound in places where there is no mains power? You can take this impressive party speaker with you wherever you go. There are two wheels at the bottom, so you can easily move the mobile speaker to park or square using the handle. A 240-watt amplifier drives two large woofers and an equal number of tweeters. The result is a loud sound that you can hear from afar. Due to the large battery capacity of about eighteen hours, JBL Partybox 310 can run without power supply for a long time.

Apart from good sound, this party speaker has other interesting features too. For example, there are two shiny rings around the woofer. They dance to the beat of the music. It gives a nice effect, especially in the dark. The PartyBox 310 also has a karaoke mode. Plug in a microphone and sing along to your favorite songs. You can optionally connect two speakers to each other wirelessly, after which you can listen to stereo sound. The housing is also splash-proof, so you don’t need to put it in a quick rain shower.

JBL Party Box 710

Is it not loud enough for you? Then JBL Partybox 710 is a perfect party speaker. The output power of the amplifier present is not less than 800 watts. This gives the two 8-inch woofers and tweeters enough power to make music sound great. To give extra power to the bass, the housing also has a bass reflex port. Because of all this musical violence, this speaker weighs thirty kilos. Luckily, you can also move it easily via the integrated wheels and handle. Make sure you have mains power nearby.

Playing music is a breeze. To do this, connect a smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth and select a festive playlist. For music people, there are also connections for guitar and two microphones. Will the party last till the wee hours? Then colorful party lighting comes in handy, including bright strobe lights. Control the light via the buttons on the top panel or with the JBL PartyBox app installed on a mobile device. The PartyBox 710 is splash proof due to the IPx4 classification.

JBL Partybox Encore

If you love karaoke, this JBL Partybox Encore is ready in a jiffy. Apart from the Bluetooth speaker, there is also a wireless microphone in the box. A plus is the battery capacity of about ten hours. This means you can party even in places without nearby sockets. You don’t need to pack everything into a small rain shower. The speaker meets the IPx4 standard. So water splashes are not a problem.

The cube-shaped loudspeaker has a clear control panel on top. Use it to adjust treble and bass levels, among other things. You can also activate party lighting if you want. Using the JBL PartyBox app on a smartphone, you can fine-tune the lighting effects to your taste. A 100 watt amplifier drives two tweeters and a woofer. The housing for the party speakers weighs about six kilograms.

Salora Party Speaker L1

The Salora Partyspeaker L1 is a price-friendly party speaker that gets loud. With a specified output power of 400 watts, you can provide a large room or spacious outdoor space with great music. This audio product supports multiple playback options. Streaming via Bluetooth is of course the obvious, but you can also connect a USB stick with MP3 files. In addition, the housing has a 3.5 mm audio input for connecting audio equipment.

Despite the relatively low purchase price, you can go in all directions with the Partyspeaker L1. That way, you can connect a wired microphone if you want to organize a singing party together. For added fun in the evening, turn on the party lighting. A power adapter is included, although the speaker can be used without mains power for short periods of time using the battery. Use the extended top panel to control music. Integrated tablet holder is handy!

Sony MHC-V43D

With the sturdily designed Sony MHC-V43D, you’re sure to make an impression. The sweeping festive lighting sends all kinds of colorful patterns into the space. Many lamps take into account the rhythm of the music. This party speaker scores highly on the music level as well. The two sensitive tweeters are directed slightly upwards, so that the guitar and vocal parts, among other things, reach party-goers better. Two midrange drivers and a bass reflex channel complete the sound field.

The MHC-V43D has two microphone connections, so you can duet with someone. You can also add (bass) guitar as an option. This impressive Bluetooth speaker features a comprehensive control panel that allows you to fine-tune the audio reproduction. You can also use the Fiestable app for this. You can easily move the MHC-V43D using the wheels and handle. This audio product operates on mains power.