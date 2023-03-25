Valve announces Counter-Strike 2, coming free in summer 2023

It seems that the wait has come to an end. Valve has published just a few minutes ago the first three videos of counter strike 2the new version of its eternal shooter that had been talked about a lot in recent weeks and that will launch its beta today.

this very morning the development team CS:GO updated their cover image to continue giving us new clues about counter strike 2 and just a few minutes ago, Gabe Newell’s company He has posted three videos on his YouTube channel about counter strike 2announcing incidentally that it will arrive for free during this same summer of 2023 on a final date yet to be confirmed.

One of the videos talks about the tick rate of the servers to improve the quality of the games, another tells us about the smoke improvementssomething key in all the games of Counter-Strikeand the third video is about how they have updated the maps thanks to this new graphics engine that will allow many improvements to be brought to the game in the future.

The beta arrives today

Along with the announcement of counter strike 2 Valve has also made it official that the closed beta of the game will begin today, which will be available to a limited number of players that will expand as the weeks go by and they verify that all the changes work and they can fix errors and add the new features that will be available in counter strike 2. You have all the information about the beta available in this other news.



