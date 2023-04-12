Valve bans Counter-Strike player account worth $475,000 for commenting on other users’ profiles

Valve began a policy of low tolerance towards comments between Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player profiles, due to the existence of scammers. The Steam multiplayer shooting game has its own market based on weapon skins that moves a large amount of money, so it is a priority for the company to ensure the safety of its users, something that unfortunately is problematic for some. players who have been banned from the platform because the new system considers them as part of the suspicious group.

This same situation happened to Gergely Szabo, who received a suspension despite having no bad intentions. In Twitterthe player commented that on April 10 he received a notice from Valve saying his account had been suspended for posting suspicious content, in which they catalog links or messages for scams or theft. However, Szabo comments that all he did was comment on another profile: “I bought your m9 on gamerpay, your exchange link is broken, please fix it.” This message to solve an error in a purchase It meant the ban on his account with more than 475 thousand dollars invested.

The massive movement of money on the platform for the purchase and sale of weapon skins in Counter-Strike has always had the risk of theft or scams, something that has increased since the announcement of CS2, in which the number of deceptive links that seek to deceive inattentive players increased, which is why Valve decided to start a stricter deal. Luckily for the players, bans are not permanent if evidence shows comments are not suspiciousand probably this drastic measure decreases its hardness considering the number of accidental suspensions.

Luckily for Gergely Szabo, after two days of having a hard time chatting with support and waiting for a response, Valve’s moderators agreed to his request to revoke the suspension, thus recovering the account worth close to half a million dollars. The player recommends patience for these types of cases, since they are errors when implementing the system, and, luckily, the support acknowledges it with respective apologies.

