Valve bans Steam user with $475,000 worth of CS:GO skins for commenting on other users’ profiles

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive skin market has been a important source of income, which has prompted Valve to crack down on scammers. As a result, the company now Ban Steam accounts that make comments related to items on other players’ profiles. This less forgiving stance is a response to the large amount of money moving in this market.

Valve’s new stance led to the suspension of Gergely Szabo’s account. He posted a comment on another player’s profile to alert about a broken exchange link, which resulted in his account being suspended. Szabo explained on Twitter that his message was altruistic.

This popped up a few minutes after commenting on a guy’s profile something like “I bought your m9 on gamerpay, your trade link is broken, please fix”. https://t.co/SsJYB4sUcb pic.twitter.com/pC1kWCsP6y — Gergely Szabo (@gergelyszabo94) April 10, 2023

Valve has sent a message to Gergely Szabo, informing him that your account has been banned for posting suspicious content on Steam. Szabo has stated that his intention was to alert someone else to a broken link and that he cannot access his account, which contains Counter-Strike skins valued at $475,000.

According to the comments of other users, the case of Szabo he is not the only one affected by Steam’s new automatic ban system. The policy went into effect last week and, for now, does not appear to be permanent.

Some people who saw their accounts banned they were able to resolve the issue by contacting Valve support. Although, according to what they say, the process can take several days before getting a response from the company’s support representative.

In the midst of the Counter-Strike 2 announcement, Steam has seen an increase in spam and misleading links. This has led Valve to take a less tolerant stance and take protective measures for your platform.

Source: Dual Shockers