Valve changes the Counter-Strike logo and intensifies the rumors: A big announcement could be coming soon – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

March 21, 2023, 19:55 – Updated March 21, 2023, 20:02

Since a few days, everything that the developers of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is under the scrutiny of the community. A very important leak gave veracity to the rumors about the imminent change of the game to Source 2 . A new version of the saga ten years after the premiere of CS:GO whose launch should be imminent. At least that’s the bottom line when we take a look at Valve’s moves. The company had so far been silent, if that, making some jokes with the illusion of the players. However, this time they have not stopped adding gasoline to the fire.

If a few days ago we talked about the repercussion that the Banner change on the official Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Twitter account , this time we have a much more evident signal. It is not just that those responsible for the video game of Valve They have modified the header image of their profile on social networks, that too. In this case, the fact that in said photo they show a new logo for the game. It hadn’t been changed for a decade and seems like the definitive hint that something big is about to happen to the title.

The logo that shows the social networks of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive it’s simple. Between the letters “CS” is what looks like the figure of a soldier. However, there are a few differences between the current drawing of this anti-terrorist and the one used until now as a CS:GO image. Both the stance and the weapon change. The current soldier is now more leaned forward and the shape is more streamlined. Also, he puts aside the SCAR-L, which didn’t even appear in the game, to carry what appears to be an M4. In general, this version seems more adapted to the new times and, if confirmed as permanent, It would be a very interesting ‘rebranding’.

Cutout of the new logo on the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Twitter account

It is to be hoped that the Counter-Strike movements on social networks, which have intensified in recent times, will soon end in a definitive announcement. We insist that Valve is not very fond of feeding rumors when there is nothing solid behind and it would be a kamikaze strategy to carry out all these movements if they had no way to back them up. Of course, the exact movements that the company will carry out or when it will only be known from within. The players have nothing left but to wait for the release of a Source 2 version that has been playing for too long.





