The new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive logo shows a stylized soldier figure armed with an M4, which suggests an interesting rebranding and adaptation to recent times in the world of video games. Photo: Valve

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive gaming community has been on high alert for the past few days due to a series of changes to the social networks of the game that seem to suggest an important announcement. In particular, the new logo that is displayed on the official CS:GO Twitter account has caught the attention of fans. The same, which had not been modified in a decade, now features a more modern design, with a slimmer soldier carrying an M4 instead of a SCAR-L.

He logo change comes after a leak that suggests the title is about to go to Source 2, a recent version of the saga that could be about to be released. The community has been speculating about the announcement for weeks and the movements of Valvethe company behind Counter-Strike, have only intensified the rumors.

The new Counter-Strike badge already present on Valve’s official social networks. Photo: Valve

The fact that Valve has intensified its CS:GO social media presence, in addition to significant variations in its brand image, hints that some big news is on the way. The company doesn’t usually feed rumors without a good reason, so it’s likely that there is something behind all this. However, for now, all that remains is to wait and see what Valve has in store for its fans.

In any case, the modification of the logo is an indication that the company that created Steam is working on something important. The figure of the stylized soldier with the M4 seems more adapted to recent times and signals a possible rebranding of the title. The Counter-Strike gaming community has been waiting for a new version of the game for many years and everything seems to indicate that Valve is about to meet their expectations.