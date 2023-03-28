Valve does not care if you play CSGO non-stop, it will not take it into account to invite you to CS2 – Counter-Strike 2

The company has revealed that having many hours of play is not the only requirement to access the Counter-Strike 2 trial.

Last week the dream of many players came true when the existence of counter strike 2 . For more than a decade, the war title of Valve is one of the most popular in the world thanks to a huge community made up of millions of players who come to him daily. For this reason, the announcement of a sequel broke virality records and aroused the interest of many players who want to participate in the limited trial . But, as collected by different specialized portals, it seems that the availability quota has come to an end.

As pointed PCGamer In one of its latest publications, Valve itself has advised players not hanging out on matchmaking servers with the intention of receiving an invitation to the test. After the existence of a Counter-Strike 2 trailer was revealed, many players thought that the best way to guarantee access to it would be through multiple hours of play. However, the company has chosen to other criteria to decide who were the most suitable for the test.

If you have not been invited to the test yet, you can already rule out this possibility

In an official tweet from Counter-Strike Twitter account those responsible for the Valve experience assure that being inactive on the matchmaking servers “does not increase your chances of getting into the CS2 limited trial”. After this, they add that what really counts is the time spent by the players “before the start of the limited trial”. Therefore, it is most likely that all those who are currently spending many hours in the game waiting for an invitation will never receive one.

According to the portal itself, Valve is looking for CS:GO veterans to get the most out of the CS2 limited trial. To do this, they have taken into account various factors such as recent play time on official Valve servers, the trust factor and Steam account position. In this way, it is unlikely that those who have spent a lot of time in the last few days will ever receive an invitation. Thus, a select group of players already know what it will mean The biggest change from the Counter-Strike sequel .





In 3D Games | Counter-Strike 2 hides references to a forgotten Valve project, but players don’t know whether to get excited or lose all hope