Valve had to change the physics of Counter-Strike 2 because a player managed to stack almost 500 corpses

Counter-Strike 2, scheduled for release in the summer (here in LATAM winter) of 2023, is currently in beta. During this stage, Valve has been adjusting technical and performance details of the highly anticipated multiplayer shooter. Only a select group of players around the world have managed to gain access to the game, and as it is a new graphics engine and with improved physics, some users have been putting it to the test to see its differences.

However, it was not expected that the company would have to tweak the physics system due to a player who managed to stack nearly 500 corpses in the game. As seen in the video below.

The amazing “feat” was performed by user 3kliksphilip, who shared a video showing how to harness body physics in Counter-Strike 2 to create mountains of corpses. This is because Valve stopped using the Havok engine, which was used in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and went with Rubikon, an improved engine developed internally. With this new engine, players can stack up to 477 bodies before the game crashes.

In response to this situation, Valve decided to remove dead body collisions in one of their latest patches for Counter-Strike 2, which prevents the creation of these mountains of bodies, which some could use to block access to some areas in the maps and would give them an advantage in the game. Although the patch notes do not explain the exact reason, it is understandable that these types of circumstances can negatively affect the online performance of the game. However, this incident demonstrates the progress in physics that have been achieved in this new installment.

In addition to this change, Valve modified other gameplay details:

– HE Grenades no longer affect smoke through walls.

– Players will no longer drop the old weapon when they get a bonus weapon in Deathmatch mode.

– Decoy grenade trajectory preview is now correct.

– Improved the behavior when picking up weapons via the “Use” key.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord