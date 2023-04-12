Valve has a problem with the Counter-Strike 2 beta, but it’s good news for the community: More players will be needed for testing soon – Counter-Strike 2

The wait times in the Counter-Strike 2 beta are forever and Valve will soon need to increase its number of players.

The announcement of counter strike 2 put an end to one of the most common requests from the tactical shooter community of Valve During the last years. However, the tranquility could not last long after the celebrations. After seeing the news that will come to the video game and knowing that there would be a closed beta, another need arose among the players. Everyone wanted to access the testing phase to experience this gigantic update to their favorite video game. The bad thing is thats developers were not particularly generous in granting access. A situation that could change soon.

Counter-Strike 2 beta needs more players

A few weeks after the launch of the Counter-Strike 2 closed beta, most of the community has abandoned this version of the game and the waiting times to enter a game are extraordinarily long. This question has little to do with the fact that it has not convinced the players or that it has been a failure. The problem is the obvious lack of content in this initial version. The fact of being able to play only one map (Dust 2) in a non-competitive mode made it inevitable that players would end up getting bored and decide to return to global offensive .

In this sense, Valve barely has two options. On the one hand, you can release more of the news that will come to counter strike 2 when it is finally launched next summer and, on the other, increase the number of players with access to tests. Perhaps, yes, it still takes a while to make the decision. All the feedback they need to collect in the face of imminent changes has already been collected. However, it is to be expected that in the near future they will need new ‘tests’ to finish smoothing out the rough edges for its launch and require a larger base of available players.

A player shared his wait time while looking for a Counter-Strike 2 match, though the complaints are coming from various sources (screenshot via reddit)

Over the past few weeks, some additional details of the Counter-Strike 2 beta have been revealed. In addition to the changes announced by Valve, players have concluded that shooting enemies in the head will be a bit easier (20% more hit area) than in Global Offensive. Also the Desert Eagle shows a much improved version with the first two shots extremely accurate. However, It’s not clear if this will stick with the final version of the game. or there will be more iterations in the coming weeks.





