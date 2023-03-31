Valve makes it clear that playing CS:GO intensively does not ensure an invite to the Counter-Strike 2 Beta

Following the announcement of Counter-Strike 2, many fans returned to play Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for a chance to try the new game. Although, Valve advises that it is not advisable to spend too much time in the current game if that is the sole purpose of the player.

The company made it clear that the time a person spent on CS:GO was one of the factors they took into account when distributing the invitations. At the same time, that factor was only considered up to the date that testing of the new game began.

PSA: Idling on official matchmaking servers in CS:GO does not increase your chances of making into the CS2 Limited Test. The playtime that counts was your playtime prior to the start of the Limited Test. —CS2 (@CounterStrike) March 27, 2023

Valve has emphasized that it currently has no plans to expand testing of Counter-Strike 2, and has made it clear that only a very limited number of players have access to the game. Although the company has not revealed the exact number of participants in the current phase, its statement is a clear sign that a wide release of the game is not expected in the near future.

Valve’s warning is also aimed at discouraging players who simply leave the game running to accumulate hours on Steam, instead of actively participating in the games. The announcement of the sequel has brought a large number of players to the game, recently leading to a new record for concurrent players.

