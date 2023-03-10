Valve paid $300,000 for two CS:GO maps, Tuscan and Anubis

A leak posted by Twitter user known as Pavel Djundik revealed that Valve reportedly invested $300,000 for the Tuscan and Anubis maps, which are now part of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). The value corresponds to about $114 million Argentine pesos according to the current price of the blue dollar.

The values ​​presented by the informant were discovered through the API of the game itself. Pavel Djundik on twitter, reveals the code snippet showing the amount the company would have invested in the maps. It is important to remember that everything is just a rumor and the developer has not officially commented on the figures paid so that Anubis and Tuscan could be in Counter-Strike.

The CS:GO item schema API includes internal things for whatever reason, which includes such bangers like: One-time Payment for Map ‘de_anubis’ (USD $150,000.00)

One-time Payment for Map ‘de_tuscan’ (USD $150,000.00) pic.twitter.com/FcEMChtcgg — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) March 8, 2023

Unfortunately, Pavel Djundik did not disclose whether the $150,000 for Tuscan and $150,000 for Anubis refer to the acquisition of all rights to the maps. or simply to use them in the game. Anyway, this speaks a bit about how much Valve pays to the map creators to bring their creations to one of the most successful games ever.

The story is not about the price, it is about how Valve makes the payment

The source later revealed that he spoke to some of the map creators that are present in the game about all of this. Revealing that Valve often asks them to create secret Skins to add to the Steam Workshop. In this way, the payment is made through the platform itself.

Anubis was first introduced in 2020, but became part of the game’s official competitive scene in November 2022, replacing the Dust 2 map. Meanwhile, Tuscan is a map that first appeared in CS 1.6, and in 2022, it was re-released with a completely new look.