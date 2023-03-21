Valve registers a trademark related to Counter-Strike; the arrival of a sequel is imminent

Valve has recently presented a trademark registration application which strongly suggests that the company is planning to announce and possibly release Counter-Strike 2. The company wants to secure the rights to the name “CS2”.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard the name this month, as the first reference to the game appeared in the NVIDIA driver files. Then the possible sequel appeared in the dota 2 files and even the steam backendwhich helped fuel rumors of the imminent arrival of Counter-Strike 2.

What is not yet clear is whether Counter-Strike 2 Will it be a completely new game or just a new version of CS:GO. Although the rumor that Valve has been preparing an update to bring the shooter to the Source 2 graphics engine, nothing has been said about it at the moment.

A Counter-Strike 2 release date could be imminent.

The registration of the trademark «CS2» is accompanied by two serial numbers that are tied to Counter-Strike and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The document has already been sent by the company to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, but has not yet been approved.

Despite all the rumors and hints that Valve is working on something new for the franchise, They have not yet made any official statement about it. However, this is not unusual for the company, which is not in the habit of commenting on rumours.

Even if Counter-Strike 2 isn’t announced, CS:GO is still a huge success. On March 11, the game surpassed the incredible number of 1.4 million concurrent playersmarking a new record for the shooter.

Source: PCGamesN