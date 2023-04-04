Valve takes advantage of the Counter Strike 2 announcement to earn 100 million in a month

Announced last March, counter strike 2the update free Counter-Strike: Global Offensive arrives this summer and is currently in a very closed testing phase. However, a lot of information is already known about the game and, in particular, about the maps, visual effects etc.. One of the most important aspects is that all the aspects that you have in your CS:GO profile will be in this second title so this has caused a real stir.

To prepare for the game’s launch, many players are splurging and spending money in the boxes, showing some numbers practically historical for the game.

100 million dollars generated in a month?

If you are not familiar with the pricing system for skins and cosmetics in CS:GO, this is relatively simple. Can buy skins directly on the marketthen you buy a unique weapon from another player who has obtained it by himself through the market or through boxes. Are boxes are the second way to obtain a skin, they are bought in the same market or obtained randomly at the end of the game.

To open these boxes, you must pay 2.5 dollars that go directly to Valve pocket.

On the other hand, if you buy your crates or weapons from the market, Valve will take the 15% of the sum before crediting it to the seller’s account.

In March, CS:GO opened a total of 39.5 million boxes according to csgocasetracker.comwhich means the same number of keys at the same price as the chests, for a total of about 100 million dollars from which Valve not only makes money from keys, but also from box transactions, as many have sold out, generating hundreds of euros for players who have disposed of their unused boxes.

The right time to sell your boxes

If you played CS:GO in the past, you may earn the jackpot. In fact, many players started or returned to the game after the CS2 announcement and seem to want to stock up on skins for the release of this title. As a result, the average price of the boxes has drastically increasedas you can see in this market screenshot glove boxes .

Similarly, the boxes they sell much faster and some players even create offers to buy 100 boxes at once .If you have boxes that you don’t plan on opening, you could make a lot of money just by putting them up for sale.