Valve trademarks CS2 as development on new Counter-Strike content continues

There has been a huge amount of evidence that a big Counter-Strike announcement is on the way. A number of backend updates and private blog updates detected on the CSGO website and Steam’s backend point to this, and now, Valve has also gained the trademark for Counter-Strike 2.

There is some debate over whether or not this new update will be CS:GO upgraded to the Source 2 engine, similar to Dota 2’s transition, or if it will be labeled something new like Counter-Strike 2. Sources have suggested both are options, but recent moves by Valve indicate it will be the latter. Not only has a cs2.exe file been added to the CSGO depot on Steam, but Valve has also gained two trademarks for CS2.

The first trademark permits Valve to use CS2 in relation to computer game software, electronic game software, video game software and computer game programs downloadable via the internet. The second trademark allows Valve to use the CS2 name in a broader range of entertainment services, including but not limited to video games.

SteamDB has detected a huge amount of activity from Valve in relation to counter-strike updates, indicating that the company is currently laser-focused on getting this update out the door. Similar activity has preceded other major Valve updates and releases. Twitter users like aquarius have also detected multiple back-end updates to the counter-strike website recently, indicating Valve is drafting a big announcement blog post.

KitGuru Says: Given that sources previously indicated a late March or early April reveal for this update, we should expect an official announcement any day now.

