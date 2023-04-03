Valve would be working on a new project with puzzles and that would be Portal 3

Valve could be working to release various chapters of its popular franchises with the upcoming release of Counter-Strike 2. According to the employment history of Michael Anderson, an artist who worked at the company from 2021 to 2023, the company is working on a new project based on unconventional puzzles.

Anderson’s LinkedIn page, specializing in Level Design, reveals that he has spent the last three years creating “Puzzle mechanics and systems from the ground up” for an unannounced game. The description promises that the game will include “never before seen” items, which has led to speculation about a possible connection to Portal 3.

Although the new project may be related to the popular Portal franchise, the description of it is generic enough to accommodate other IPs by Valve. While titles like Half-Life also have challenging puzzles, Valve’s upcoming shooter Neon Prime could explore these elements.

Could it be Portal 3?

Although Anderson left the company earlier this year, He is not the only professional who has included the unannounced project in his profile. Artist Boyang Zhu has, too, and has been working on the new game since 2022, after spending over 7 years creating skins and other visuals for Dota 2.

Valve, recognized for its internal structure that encourages the creative freedom of its employees, has shown a greater willingness to bring more games to the market of late. However, the company’s lack of transparency has resulted in many of the projects it has invested in (and subsequently cancelled) only becoming known through leaks.

Yes ok it is not clear if Valve’s current project is related to a possible sequel to Portalsome members of the franchise’s previous creative team have publicly expressed their desire to see a sequel. In recent months, both the Portal 2 screenwriter and the actress who gave life to GLaDOS have urged the company to consider a new installment of the hit series.

