Valve would have an ace up its sleeve with Counter Strike 2 to end a scourge that continues to ruin games today: Hackers – Counter-Strike 2

Some modifications have been found in the game files that refer to Valve ending the game if it detects a hacker.

March 26, 2023, 12:05 – Updated March 26, 2023, 12:31

If you are one of those who have had access to the test of counter strike 2 , you are in luck since there are few players who are enjoying it right now. Over the next few weeks they will leave knowing more details, but what is clear is that people want to play Counter Strike 2 at all costs, and there we can make the mistake of falling for scams. At least Valve has already warned about it, but still you have to be careful.

The protagonist of the news is the Anti-Cheat that Valve would use to deal with cheaters. According to The Gamer media, they have found new lines of code within the game files that would reference an update to your anti-cheat software, such as the line “cheater detected“. This could indicate that Valve’s Anti-Cheat, VAC, could detect cheaters in the middle of the game and close it immediately.

It should be emphasized that this It is not official and it’s something we’ll finally check out next summer when Counter Strike 2 comes out for good. Of course, in case this is true, it could be a significant blow for hackers since many try to ruin the experience of players who just want to enjoy the game. Be that as it may, we will soon find out if it is a simple test or if we will eventually have it in the final product.

Another record for simultaneous players in CS:GO

People are playing CS:GO in droves, and just by going to Steam DB we can see that a new record has been broken in the series. The maximum peak of players in the last 24 hours has been 1,507,212a figure that shows that the desire to play Counter Strike 2 is through the roof.





