Valve would take radical action against cheaters in Counter-Strike 2

Although there is a lot of excitement and expectation for the arrival of counter strike 2, it is inevitable to think about what cheaters could or could not do in the tactical shooter since their presence in the games is one of the big problems of online gaming. However, it seems that Valve has already got to work and could launch something new to counteract them.

Valve will try to fight cheaters like this in counter strike 2

Sometimes, the best way to retract someone who is doing something wrong, disloyal, with treachery and an advantage is to expose it to the community and perhaps that is the key for them to counter strike 2 minimize the impact of those players who like to cheat with software tools. According to the user “Aquarius” of Twitter (specialist in tactical FPS) the code of counter strike 2 (via The Gamer) includes an update to how the Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) system will deal with cheaters.

Looks like some sort of new anti-cheat measure is in the works for Counter-Strike 2 called “VAC Live”. If a cheater gets detected during a match, the match will be cancelled! pic.twitter.com/PQY88sBlMl —Aquarius (@aquaismissing) March 23, 2023

According to the information, the VAC code that is outlined to operate in counter strike 2 points out a couple of warnings. The first informing the players that a cheater has been detected and the second notifying the suspension of the game. Taking this into account, it is likely that the tactical FPS security system will stick with traditional methods including reporting and punishment, but also not allowing cheaters to play, which it hopes will demotivate cheaters and ensure a fair and secure gaming environment. minor problems of this type.

Although the cheater itself would not be exposed, at least players who are not cheating will be sure that when a game does take place it will be free of software tools to take advantage of it.

Since we talked about counter strike 2we remind you that the dataminers have already done their thing and found references to mobile platforms, which would indicate a release of the tactical FPS on iOS and Android.

