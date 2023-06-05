Van Quickenborn after Reugegom video by influencer Acid: “Don’t be tempted by TikTok justice”

There has been a lot of uproar over a video by YouTuber Acid in which he has mentioned the names of some convicted ReuseGomers. Now Justice Minister Vincent van Quickenborn (OpenVLD) has also joined the criticism. He called for maintaining peace in Parliament. To a question from MP Raoul Hedebov (PVDA), the minister said, “I met Sanda Dia’s brother and sister-in-law.” “They show tremendous dignity, they are not out for revenge.”

Van Quickenborn called for equal peace among all “out of respect for the victims”. “We should not fall into the temptation of judging Tiktok,” he said. “We’re going to continue to invest in that.”

The question about the acid came from Hedbow, who saw Sanda Diya’s death as an expression of class struggle. “The son of the workers was powerless against the children of the elite. If this isn’t class justice, then what is?” he said. Van Quickenborn responded shortly thereafter, who accused him of misusing the case for his communist ideology.