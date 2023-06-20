Van Veen expresses love and strong ambitions – Voetbal International

Kevin van Veen is the new striker of FC Groningen. The relegated player thus brought home the top scorer of the Scottish Premier League. Van Veen provides an explanation of the transfer to both the supporters of his former club Motherwell and his new employer.

supporter of the steelman look at them king kevin Go with a pain in your heart. De Brabender thanks all the supporters who encouraged him at Fir Park. “I felt in love here from day one. You had a song for me, a banner: I’ll never forget it. Breaking the record is one of my greatest achievements to date, and I hope I have repaid the fans for their support. I will miss you, I love you and will continue to follow Motherwell every week.’

Groningen’s supporters also hear from the striker, who doesn’t mince words when it comes to ambitions. ‘I’m here to shoot Groningen back into the Eredivisie, I want to be important. It’s a big club with good, loyal supporters. Last year I showed myself in Scotland and I am here to be the top scorer of the competition’, Van Veen is clear.

‘There has been a lot of hype around me and I attribute it to my teammates. If I become the top scorer here too, it will be a team effort. I like to play attractive football. FC supporters should enjoy coming to the stadium again and I want to contribute to that. I want to get people on the bench and win competitions with goals, skill, passion and struggle,” van Veen revealed his intentions on club channels.

