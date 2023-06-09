Vandals again target colored fence of playground: “We are increasing the investigation” (Bredeen)

Never had there been such great damage to the fence. , © if

The playground in Driftvegg is vandalized again. In December, miscreants attacked thrice and the mayhem continues unabated. The brightly colored fence is again in disrepair. “We have now ordered better materials,” replied Mayor Steve Vandenberg (Voorit).

A huge playground, finished with a colorful fence where everyone can enjoy themselves. Although some take it too broadly: some vandals then destroyed, several times, the playground fence.

Inconceivable according to Mayor Vandenberg. “We’ve re-ordered the materials for fence repairs several times,” he says. “The engineer has ordered better material this time. It was ordered some time ago, but due to the crisis, it will be delivered later. (read more below photo)

What should this fence look like? , © Google Street View

inspiration from tenerife

The mayor hopes to be able to put up a strong fence around the playground before summer. “I always visit Tenerife,” says Mayor Vandenberg. “I got the idea to work with different colors there. This is for safety and of course for the children themselves. Nothing ever gets destroyed in Tenerife, but here on the other side…”

The local police is questioning the criminals. “It is a beautiful and important playground for our municipality,” says the mayor. That’s why we will raise the check as well.