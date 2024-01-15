Vargas considers the difference in votes between the ruling party and the opposition to be salvageable. AlMomento.net

Miguel Vargas during the meeting this Friday.

By

efe

Date: 02/23/2024



Santo Domingo, February 23 – Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD) leader and presidential candidate Miguel Vargas Maldonado said this Friday that the difference in votes between the ruling bloc and the opposition coalition in municipal elections is “totally salvageable”. Elections next May.

At a meeting with chairmen and provincial facilitators of the PRD’s political leadership to evaluate last Sunday’s vote and redefine its strategies, Vargas discussed the differences between the ruling party and the opposition, about 280,000 people, according to a statement from the political formation. Calculated the difference of votes.

In his opinion, “It can be completely saved on May 19, if we work on behalf of the opposition to motivate the electoral participation of the large population who did not sell their IDs and abstained from voting.”

Vargas asked, “Let’s work to win over those who did not vote and protest the buying of votes and the selling of ID cards.”

Both opposition parties and local and foreign observers condemned the purchase of ID cards during the elections.

In Sunday’s elections, in which more than 8.1 million Dominicans were called, the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) won most of the mayoral and municipal districts. efe









