Vayne and the 13.6 patch changes: How have you been doing?

League of Legends Patch 13.6 (LoL) brought various changes to the game. One champion was especially affected by a series of changes aimed at taking her to the top. Nothing is further from reality. It is true that his win rate it’s decentstaying around fifty%But it’s not what many expected. From Riot Games they already warned that they were going to keep an eye on this champion in the face of any possible problem that she presented within the Summoner’s Rift.

In the developer they were clear that Vayne was a very weak champion in bot laneas well as a character who could barely play toplane. Vayne’s idea is to look for a scale and overcome all his rivals through outplayssomething that has not been fulfilled except in the confrontations in which the rival has a much lower ability.

Patch 13.6 Vayne Changes Don’t Stand Out Too Much

What they are clear about at Riot Games is that this champion must be balanced in a way that she has no chance of being viable against those players who are better mechanically. They also know that it must be frustrating to play against her if you don’t know how to counter to your skill kit. The main idea is to greatly improve her for the higher ranks.

Patch 13.6 did not mean a great improvement over this champion. Riot devs claim that the marksman needs constant work over a long period of time to get to the point where you make a difference.

One of the big concerns came around Vayne in top lane. As they highlight, in patch 13.5 he was the 45th pick in the toplane Worldwide. With the changes in version 13.6, your pick rate It’s increased a bit, but nothing to worry about. The idea is to closely follow the evolution of this shooter throughout the present patch 13.7 and later. Should it become a dominant choice in the toplaneThey will act accordingly.

