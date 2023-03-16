VCL Final: How Case Esports achieved victory

Last Saturday March 11th, Case Esports revalidated the title of champion of the VALORANT Challengers Spain: Rising Mediamarkt Intel. After the face-to-face final at the Municipal Theater of Torrevieja, the ensemble defeated Team Queso 3-1.

Around 2:30 p.m., there was an atmosphere of Grand Final in Torrevieja. The summer storm accompanied the day in which Case Esports and Team Queso would play the final of the VCL to become national champions of the spring season 2023. The fanzone was prepared outdoors and, with Jaime Mellado and Wolk at the microphones, the event prepared by the Professional Video Game League (LVP).

It didn’t take long for the teams to arrive at the Municipal Theater of Torrevieja. Case Esports and Team Queso entered the building in order to prepare the BO5 that awaited them in a few hours.

Spectators began to enter and the live began. The pretenders to the throne were going to face each other very soon, but first the awards it’s from the season. MVP went to H1ber, B1SK was crowned rookie, best play went to Circu, and Thinkii was named best coach.

Ulises, LVP caster, began to introduce the players and staff who were already on the scenery. A little late, attendees were getting impatient. Technical problems solved and the start of the Ice box.

Presentation of Final VCL players

Case surprise on the first map

Although the bets banked Team Queso, the first map was marked by a Case Esports that showed its tougher side. 9-3 they went to change sides with a spectacular performance in attack. As much as Team Queso wanted to fulfill the well-known curse after that marker, finally Case prevailed 13-5 and scored the first victory of the series.

Haven it didn’t work for Case Esports players as well. In this second game, Team Queso reacted and went into the game fully charged. Dominating in defense, they only allowed their opponent to score 4 rounds, the round of the change of sides and the forced one after. After this, the cheeses only had to score the following four rounds getting a 13-6 and putting the score tie general.

After the short break, came the mythical Ascent to be the most map equalized of the BO5. Case Esports and Team Queso came up with their best strategies. Whoever took this victory, was ahead in the final. It would be Case Esports from the defense that would close the game with a 13-8.

Lotus closed the final

The fourth map was coming up and Team Queso’s last chance to fight for the final. The match started in Lotus and Case Esports was determined to close out the series. The stands celebrated each point and Case completely dominated achieving a 13-2 to be champions of Spain.

Finally, between celebrations and applause, Case Esports crowned champion of the VALORANT Challengers Spain: Rising Mediamarkt Intel. They received their trophy and revalidated their title.

The whole team offered a few words after the final and stood out Lucas Red as a Super League and VCL champion coach, the first to achieve this feat. However, he highlighted the statement of Roxie about the final: “Very simple.Nothing special”.