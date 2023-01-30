VCL RISING: Day 11 live

Follow the Twitch stream here:

The second day of the week begins this afternoon. The classification has tightened a little more if possible, with ties in the first three positions. KPI and Team Queso are tied for first place, Rebels and Falcons in second and CASE and UCAM in third. Behind these six, and already outside of PlayOffs we find ZETA, Ramboot, Movistar Riders and AYM.

The first match of the afternoon is a duel to the death at the bottom of the table. Ramboot faces Movistar Riders, in a match that was the only victory for the riders in the first round. We’ll see if the robots, who are ahead in the standings by a match, can take their revenge. An hour later, the third man from the bottom, AYM, he plays it against Rebels. However, De Gea’s men already fell against the robots yesterday, and they will not want two setbacks in the same week.

At 7:00 p.m., ZETA will make an effort against Team Queso to fight for the PlayOffs. A victory for the hands could give them wings, and would leave the cheeses touched in their fight to be the champions of the regular phase. Something similar will happen in the penultimate game of the day. In it, KPI will have to rediscover the feelings that led them to finish the first round 8-1 to beat a UCAM who knows what it is to beat those who are a priori favourites.

Finally, the great match of the night will culminate the day. A Falcons that is flying above what was expected and that seeks to assault the first position, will fight against a CASE that needs to change the course of this second round which have begun with defeat. These are the five games of this round of the VCL Rising, a league full of surprises in which it is impossible to know what will happen.