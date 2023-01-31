VCL RISING: Day 12 live

Follow the day live here on Twitch

The Rising is in style. At its peak after starting the second round this past Sunday, the clubs are more tense than ever. A miss could take you away from a high playoff spot, and an upset win could see you jump up the rankings. At the top, the six that will play the post-season seem clear: Team Queso, KPI, Rebels, Falcons, CASE and UCAM. The order? impossible to guess in a league crazier than ever.

To start the day on Tuesday, the last of this third fourth week of competition, Movistar Riderswho arrives with momentum after placing third from last, clearly beating Ramboot, he will want to give the big surprise by beating Falcons. At 18:00, Ramboot, for his part, he is clear that he must ring another bell like the one at Rebels, to get out of the hole and cheer up his fans, who expected something more in yesterday’s day. Today, before them, the seventh classified, ZETAcould be a good target.

We will reach the middle of the afternoon with a fight between the two extremes of the classification. AYM, the last classified, the only team that has not achieved more than one victory, will want to assault KPI, Madrid team that, despite being at the top, has had a bad week. The defeats against Team Queso and UCAM leave them out of first place, and Laporte’s men may pay the price today. The penultimate game concerns one of the surprises of this second round. UCAM is playing amazing, and they will want to keep their streak going this week by beating Rebelsand getting even closer to the head of the classification.

Finally, we have the most anticipated duel. Those that a priori we all declared as favourites: Team Queso against CASE Esports. Those from Thinkii are being able to translate what they have trained on the server, and currently they are in first place. Those of Casemino are not having that luck, and occupy a fifth position that knows little. Yesterday they were about to let slip the advantage they had achieved against the Falcons. We’ll see if they look better today.